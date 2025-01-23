Sula Wines: 25 Years and Still Pouring Strong!

This year, Sula Vineyards commemorates a milestone — 25 years of reshaping India’s wine industry and redefining wine tourism. From the return of the much-loved Sula Fest to international accolades, this silver jubilee is a celebration of innovation, achievement, and the next chapter of India’s wine story.

From Table Grapes to Fine Wine

Nestled in the rolling hills of Nashik, Sula Vineyards began its journey in 1996 in a region better known for table grapes than fine wine. Today, Sula stands tall as the pioneer of India’s wine revolution. What started as an audacious dream has grown into a brand synonymous with premium wines and a thriving wine culture.

Reflecting on this remarkable journey, founder Rajeev Samant shared his vision in an interview with wine writer John Stimpfig for the “Great Wine Lives” series: “It wasn’t just about making wine. It was about creating a culture, a lifestyle, and a new way of seeing what India could do.” Turning Nashik into India’s ‘Napa Valley’ was no small feat, but Samant’s perseverance and foresight have transformed Sula into the largest and most iconic wine brand in the country.

John Stimpfig aptly summarized Rajeev’s impact: “Rajeev has taught an entire generation to drink good wine.” His interview, featured on The Wine Conversation podcast, marks the first time an Indian voice has graced the series, underscoring Sula’s growing global influence.

The Return of Sula Fest

After a five-year hiatus, Sula Fest is back, promising two days of music, wine, and revelry on February 1-2, 2025. Set amidst the lush vineyards, the festival introduces exciting new elements such as wine cocktails and wine in cans, aimed at making wine more approachable for a younger audience.

With over 10,000 attendees expected, the event boasts an eclectic lineup, including performances by Divine, Ritviz x Karan Kanchan, When Chai Met Toast, and OAFF. Attendees can indulge in VIP wine tastings, gourmet food, and grape-stomping fun, making the festival an immersive celebration of wine, music, and culture.

“Sula Fest has always been more than just a showcase of wine,” says Rajeev. “It’s a gathering of people who love music, culture, and shared experiences.”

The Soul of Indian Wine Tourism

Sula has not only introduced fine wines to India but also redefined wine tourism. The estate in Nashik, with its luxury accommodations, vineyard tours, and curated wine tastings, has become a sought-after destination for both enthusiasts and newcomers.

Sula’s commitment to sustainability is another cornerstone of its legacy, with initiatives like solar power usage and water conservation leading the way. The vineyard’s IPO debut and its 50% share in India’s $150 million wine market further highlight its trailblazing achievements.

A Vision for the Future

As Sula celebrates its silver jubilee, it looks ahead with plans to expand tourism offerings, experiment with new varietals, and deepen its sustainability efforts. The question is no longer whether India can produce great wine but rather, what’s next for Indian wine?

For those who have followed Sula’s journey, this 25th-anniversary celebration is a full-circle moment. For the uninitiated, it’s the perfect time to discover why Sula is the heartbeat of Indian wine.

Here’s to the next 25 years of innovation, resilience, and raising a toast to life’s finer moments.