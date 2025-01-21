Republic Day 2025: Schedule, Chief Guest, and Cultural Performances – Full Details Here

As India marks 75 years since the enactment of its Constitution, the Republic Day 2025 celebrations promise a vibrant display of cultural heritage, military prowess, and international camaraderie. This year's parade will be a spectacle of unity and diversity, featuring performances, military contingents, and special initiatives, all set against the backdrop of the theme "Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas."

Cultural Performance and International Participation

The parade will commence with a unique cultural performance by 300 artists playing traditional musical instruments from across the country. In a remarkable display of international friendship, a 160-member marching contingent and a 190-member band from Indonesia will participate alongside the Indian Armed Forces at Kartavya Path.

Chief Guest

Newly-elected Indonesian President, Prabowo Subianto, will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest. His presence highlights the strong diplomatic ties between India and Indonesia, further exemplified by the participation of the Indonesian military contingent in the parade.

Parade Schedule and Highlights

The Republic Day Parade will showcase 31 tableaux from various states, Union Territories, and Central Government Ministries/Departments. Following the national anthem, balloons bearing the official logo of the 75th year of the Indian Constitution will be released. The event will conclude with a spectacular flypast featuring 47 aircraft.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin the ceremony by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial, followed by a ceremonial salute by the President, arriving in a ceremonial buggy. The parade will feature contingents from the Armed Forces, Para Military Forces, Auxiliary Civil Forces, NCC, and NSS units.

Special Guests

Around 10,000 special guests from diverse backgrounds, including sarpanches, disaster relief workers, handloom artisans, Paralympic athletes, and tribal beneficiaries, have been invited. These guests are recognized for their significant contributions to society, symbolizing the spirit of "Swarnim Bharat."

Theme The theme for Republic Day 2025

“Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas,” reflects India's rich heritage and progress, celebrating the nation's journey and future aspirations.

Transportation Facilities

To ensure smooth transportation, free metro rides will be available for invitees and ticket holders. The Delhi Metro will operate from 4 a.m. on January 26, 2025, with parking facilities open at regular rates. Special ferry services will transport guests from designated parking areas to the parade venue, running from 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Additionally, Divyang-friendly enclosures with ramps and wheelchair assistance will be provided, along with first aid booths and toilet facilities.

Additional Events

Cultural Performances: Over 5,000 artists will present more than 45 dance forms during the parade.

Beating Retreat Ceremony: Scheduled for January 29, featuring exclusively Indian tunes.

Bharat Parv Festival: A showcase of food, crafts, and cultural performances at Red Fort from January 26 to 31.

Special Initiatives for Students

All India School Band Competition: Finalists will be special guests at the Republic Day Ceremony.

Girls' Team Performance: A girls' team will perform at Kartavya Path near Vijay Chowk.

Veer Gatha 4.0: Honoring 100 students who have documented the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces.

The Republic Day 2025 celebrations will culminate with the Beating Retreat Ceremony on January 29, a reflection of unity and patriotism. This year's festivities not only commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution but also showcase the nation's cultural richness, resilience, and global connections.