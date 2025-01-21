Justice not served: Cong's Pramod Tiwari disheartened by verdict in RG Kar rape-murder case

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Tuesday expressed disappointment with the life imprisonment verdict for convict Sanjay Roy, the sole accused in the rape and murder case of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, stating that justice has not been served.

"I am disheartened. After reading media reports of the post-mortem of the innocent little girl, who had a future full of possibilities, including becoming a doctor. She had to fall victim to the lust of a cruel person... The brutality and cruelty she endured were unimaginable, and I believe justice has not been served," Tiwari said, reflecting on the tragic incident and demanded a death sentence for the rapist.

Earlier in the day, the West Bengal government approached the Calcutta High Court, challenging the special court's verdict sentencing Sanjay Roy to life imprisonment and sought the death penalty for him.

West Bengal Advocate General Kishore Datta has approached the Division Bench of Justice Debangsu Basak and Justice Shabbar Rashidi seeking a "death penalty" for the convict.

The Division Bench has admitted the petition from the state government.

After the court pronounced the quantum of sentence, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Monday evening that the state government would approach the Calcutta High Court challenging the verdict.

She also said the state government will be seeking the "death penalty" for the convict.

In another development, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on Monday that the state Cabinet has passed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) rules, adding that its implementation would follow soon.

Reacting to the announcement on Tuesday, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari remarked, "Before every election, the leaders of Uttarakhand make statements. There is an election in Delhi, and many people from Uttarakhand live here. Hence, they have made a statement. We will respond only when the draft or proposal is presented to us. After reading it, we will give our feedback."

