January 2025 School Holidays: Check Dates and Schedule

As the world prepares to say goodbye to 2024 and hello to 2025, students and professionals alike are eagerly looking forward to the upcoming holidays. The new year will begin with a winter vacation in most North Indian states, bringing cheer to school and college children who will get to enjoy an extended break.

January 2025 will begin with holidays, as most North Indian states will keep all their schools closed during the first week. This implies that school holidays will mark the start of the new year on January 1. States such as Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab will continue winter vacations until January 15, 2025, after which schools will reopen on January 16.

In Rajasthan, schools are currently closed till January 5 (Sunday), but if the cold wave persists, the winter vacation may be extended further. This will come as a welcome relief to students who are enjoying the extended break.

Apart from the winter holidays, January 2025 has only two fixed holidays in the calendar. This includes January 17, 2025, falling on a Friday. Students and professionals can take great advantage of this holiday and even plan a long weekend getaway from January 17 to 19 on the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti.

The second holiday is January 26, 2025, that is the Republic Day. But that will be a Sunday as well, hence not beneficial to students or professionals alike.

With the cold wave alert being sounded in many states like UP, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu, the winter vacation might just be the much-needed relief for students and working professionals alike. The extended winter vacation will be a sigh of relief for all in the coming days as temperatures are expected to drop even further.

