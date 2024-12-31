Cold winds, foggy conditions to continue in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) As northwesterly winds increased the cold in the Delhi-NCR region, the temperatures remained low and the air quality deteriorated to the 'poor' category on the final day of the year

Foggy conditions also prevailed in the region.

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 10.2 degrees on Tuesday and a maximum temperature of 15 degrees was forecasted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Monday, the minimum temperature was 10.3 degrees and the maximum temperature was 15 degrees.

Due to the wind blowing and other weather conditions of the past three to four days, there has been a significant improvement in the air quality in the national capital. The AQI has improved from the ‘very poor’ category to the ‘poor’ category and now to 'moderate' level.

According to the IMD, a severe cold wave and dense fog are set to persist until January 1 in Delhi and neighbouring regions. The cold spell is expected to impact visibility and significantly lower daytime temperatures across Northwest India.

The IMD has issued a warning for cold wave conditions in Haryana and Chandigarh starting December 31. These conditions are also forecasted for parts of West Uttar Pradesh and northern Madhya Pradesh by January 1. Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh are also expected to experience dense to very dense fog. T

The mercury dipped but remained above normal in Delhi even as cold northwesterly winds improved the air quality to the 'moderate' category level.

Due to the record-breaking rainfall between December 27 and 28., the air quality in Delhi improved overnight as the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) dipped to the ‘moderate’ category on Monday, The downpour also brought a significant chill and strengthened winds across the city.

According to the IMD forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to be 10.05 degrees and 20.84 degrees, respectively. The relative humidity is currently at 25 per cent with a wind speed of 25 km/h.

The Meteorological Department has forecast dense fog during the morning and evening hours on January 1, New Year's Day. A cold wave is expected to persist during the day, reducing visibility and daytime temperatures. These conditions indicate that the national capital and other cities in the NCR will experience a severe cold spell, with an increase in the chill factor.

