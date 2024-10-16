Holiday on October 17: Tamil Nadu Districts Holiday Declared List

Heavy rain is continuing to lash the southern city of Chennai and parts of Tamil Nadu, causing waterlogging and flash floods, besides causing a traffic jam. Given this, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a high alert in Chennai and its areas and foresees that the situation will go from bad to worse.

Heavy rain has been forecasted in several districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpet. This is the reason why the schools and colleges have been declared holidays. School holidays have been declared in the districts of Puducherry and Karaikal.

The districts of Thiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu are on red alert, while the districts of Vellore, Thiruvannamallai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, and Mayiladuthurai are on orange alert.

The public of Tamil Nadu is asked to take precautions; students can expect a second school holiday on October 17, 2024, though waiting for official confirmation.

Also read October 16: Heavy rain alert for these states by IMD!