3 Day Holidays for Schools, Colleges: Cyclone Alert in Andhra Pradesh

The depression in the form of heavy rainfall is being seen in the Bay of Bengal. This has caused continuous rains in several districts, resulting in various areas flooding. The Andhra Pradesh government thus declared school holidays for those affected districts by the rain.

Heavy to extreme rainfall showers have been forecasted by the Meteorological Department in as many as 13 districts - West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR District, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nellore, Kurnool, Nandyal, Annamayya, Chittoor, and Tirupati.

Owing to heavy rainfall, district collectors are declaring school closures. Sri Sathya Sai district had announced school closure from the 15th to 17th of October and Chittoor district announced closure from the 15 and 16th of October while Ananthapur district has decided on school closures on the 17th and 18th of October.

The Bay of Bengal depression is likely to intensify into a cyclone and move north with Tamil Nadu and southern coastal districts in the next 48 hours. Heaviness will subsequently prevail all along the southern coast and over Rayalaseema for today and tomorrow also.

Fishermen are requested not to venture ashore due to gusty winds blowing up to 35-55 km/h along the coast. The authorities are alerted; people are also warned to be prepared and handle the situation so that they will be safe during the heavy rain.

The state government remains vigilant and monitors the situation as well, providing updates whenever deemed necessary. The people are asked to remain mindful and updated with local news and directed instructions for safety.

