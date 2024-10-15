October 15 - October 16: Red alert for these districts in Andhra Pradesh!

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has given a red alert for a few districts of Andhra Pradesh for October 15 and 16 due to the low-pressure depressions in the Bay of Bengal. Nellore, Chittoor, Tirupati, Annamayya, and YSR districts of AP were alerted with heavy rains leading to floods and waterlogging.

Currently, the situation in AP is severe due to the heavy rains, which are causing disturbances to normal livelihood. Meanwhile, IMD has issued an Orange alert for the Prakasham district under heavy rains. Other districts of AP are expected to have low to moderate rains.

The collectors of the affected areas have declared holidays for schools, colleges, and all other educational institutions. It is known that all the educational institutions have recently completed their Dussehra holidays. Once again the holidays disrupted the education of the students.

