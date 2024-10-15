TS DSC 2024 Counselling Postponed; New Dates to be Announced Soon!

The Telangana Department of School Education has announced the Telangana State District Selection Committee (TS DSC) Results 2024, on September 30. Candidates who took the recruitment exam can now access their scorecards by logging in with their roll number and date of birth on the official website, tgdsc.aptonline.in.

The Telangana Education Department has postponed the posting counseling for 10,006 new teachers recruited under the District Selection Committee (DSC)-2024. The counseling was initially scheduled for Wednesday.

According to school education officials, the new teachers were instructed to attend counseling at the offices designated by the respective District Education Officers (DEOs). However, the department suddenly announced the postponement without citing any specific reason.

The Education Department assured that the new counseling dates will be announced soon. The DSC-2024 recruitment aimed to fill teacher vacancies in the state.

