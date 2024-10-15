October 15, 16: Two-day holidays for schools here in AP!

Torrential rains batter Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh as a low-pressure system intensifies. The district has received extensive rains, with the highest being 108 mm at Singarayakonda, while the rest of the district received 45 mm. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has given rain alerts for Nellore, Chittoor, Tirupati, Annamayya, Kurnool, Nandyala, Prakasham, Bapatla, Guntur, Krishna and Eluru districts.

Heavy rains have played havoc on all 11 mandal headquarters, covering all mandals in coastal districts in the region. Relief centres have been made available to all residents battered by the heavy rain.

The joint collector, Ongole, is closely monitoring the entire exercise from the collectorate control room. In contrast, Tamim Ansari, the district collector, toured the interior villages to grasp the situation.

During heavy rainfall, people should be prepared for any emergencies that may arise. The control room can be contacted at 1077 to help such people.

The collector has announced a two-day holiday for schools in the district from October 15 to 16 in the wake of the heavy rainfall. The collectors of Prakasham, Nellore, and Chittor districts have also announced holidays for schools, colleges, and Anganwadi centres.

