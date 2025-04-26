Vadodara tourists, stranded in J&K after Pahalgam terror attack, return home

Vadodara, April 26 (IANS) The tourists from Vadodara, who got stranded in Jammu and Kashmir after the Pahalgam terror attack, returned home safely on Saturday.

A total of 23 tourists arrived back in Vadodara, much to the relief of their families.

The tourists expressed deep gratitude for the support extended by local Kashmiris during the crisis.

Speaking upon their arrival, the tourists said that despite the tense situation, residents offered them significant help.

"We were treated with kindness and humanity. People there reminded us, 'We also have mothers, sisters, and families. You can trust us'," shared one female tourist.

She recounted how locals even offered them meals, safe transport, and shelter when needed.

"One night around 10 p.m., when we were stranded, a local family offered to drop us in their own car and even invited us to stay at their home," she added.

Many locals themselves were heartbroken by the attack and acknowledged that incidents like these make it harder to rebuild trust. The tourists had initially planned to visit Pahalgam but had to abandon their plans midway due to security concerns.

They travelled from Srinagar to Jammu at their own expense, spending nearly Rs 25,000 collectively to ensure their safety.

Despite the challenges, they emphasised that they faced no direct harm.

"Kashmiris and Army personnel were very supportive," said one traveller.

"Our only appeal to the government is to provide better security wherever tourists are expected to visit. Areas without adequate security should not be open to visitors," a tourist said.

Many of the travellers described how they navigated curfew conditions, stayed confined in their hotel rooms, and coordinated their escape under tight restrictions. Throughout, they remained in touch with their anxious families back home.

Now safely returned, they said they feel immense relief and gratitude, cherishing their safe return after what could have been a far more tragic experience.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.