Iran, Azerbaijan urge intraregional efforts to resolve regional issues

Tehran, Oct 15 (IANS) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev highlighted the necessity to resolve regional issues through cooperation and negotiations among regional countries.

At a meeting on Monday with Mustafayev in Iran's capital, Tehran, Pezeshkian said Iran does not believe that other countries' presence in the region could be in the regional states' interests, stressing that "we (regional countries) can ensure our security and resolve our issues through cooperation with each other," according to a statement from the Iranian president's office.

Pezeshkian also discussed with Mustafayev expanding bilateral ties and cooperation, calling for accelerating the implementation of bilateral agreements, according to Xinhua news agency.

He said Iran welcomes the construction of rail and highway routes between the two countries and the expansion of bilateral cooperation in the energy and agriculture sectors.

Mustafayev, for his part, voiced his country's readiness for expanding relations with Iran in the fields of security and defence, economy, trade, energy, and culture, as well as for implementing joint road and railway projects.

Echoing Pezeshkian's viewpoint, Mustafayev said, "We believe that the region's issues and problems should be resolved through negotiations among regional countries."

