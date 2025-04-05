Danish PM urges unity with Greenland amid US pressure

Oslo, April 5 (IANS) Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has called for unity between Denmark and Greenland in response to growing pressure from the United States, emphasising that the two parts of the Kingdom must remain closely aligned to safeguard their shared interests.

She made the remarks in an interview with Greenlandic newspaper Sermitsiaq during her three-day visit to Greenland from Wednesday to Friday. The visit marked an important step in Denmark's effort to consolidate ties with Greenland.

"There is no doubt that many (people) in Greenland feel unsafe because the insecurity is real," Frederiksen said. "It is a pressure that has unfortunately been created and which we are doing our best to handle."

The Prime Minister said that the most effective response to US pressure is, for Greenland and Denmark, to stick together, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Regardless of what internal discussions we may have within the Realm, we must stand united. That is the clearest signal we can send," she said.

Frederiksen's remarks came as US Vice President JD Vance reaffirmed Washington's growing strategic interest in Greenland. In an interview with American media outlet Newsmax on Thursday, Vance described Greenland as critical to US national security and pledged that the United States would protect its interests there "come hell or high water."

Vance also suggested that the United States could offer financial incentives to Greenlanders, claiming that Denmark currently provides approximately "60,000 (US) per year per person in Greenland." He said that the United States could offer "way more money than that."

At a press conference with Greenlandic officials in Greenland's capital of Nuuk on Thursday, Frederiksen told the United States, "You cannot annex other countries -- not even under the pretext of international security."

She questioned, "When you seek to take over part of the Kingdom (of Denmark)'s territory when we are subjected to pressure and threats by our closest ally, what are we to think about the country we have admired for so many years?"

Greenland, once a Danish colony, became an integral part of the Kingdom of Denmark in 1953. It was granted home rule in 1979, expanding its autonomy, though Denmark retains control over foreign affairs and defence.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.