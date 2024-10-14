October 15 - 17: Heavy rain alert in Chennai, work from home likely for IT employees!

Chennai and its surrounding districts are gearing up for heavy to very heavy rains from October 14 to 17, as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather forecast has prompted the state government to take proactive measures to minimize disruptions. Chief Minister MK Stalin held a review meeting on North East monsoon preparedness, attended by Deputy CM Udhayanithi Stalin, Chief Secretary Muruganandham, and other top officials.

The IMD has issued heavy rain alerts for Chennai, Chengalpet, Thiruvallur, and Kancheepuram districts. A yellow alert has been sounded for October 14 and 17, while an orange alert has been issued for October 15 and a red alert for October 16. The city is expected to receive a total of 40 cm of rainfall, with up to 20 cm predicted in a single day. To ensure public safety, the state government has issued a work-from-home advisory for October 15 to 18 in the affected areas.

Residents are advised to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety during this period. Schools and colleges in the four districts will remain closed on October 15. Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea until October 17 due to rough conditions and gusty winds. With the authorities taking proactive measures, residents are urged to stay indoors and avoid travel unless absolutely necessary. Stay tuned for further updates and follow local advisories to stay safe during the heavy rainfall.

