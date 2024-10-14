BJP calls out Congress after Charuni’s remarks on farmers' support in Haryana, demands clarification

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi has sharply reacted to Bharatiya Kisan Union President Gurnam Singh Charuni's remarks regarding the "favourable atmosphere" he created for Congress in Haryana.

Trivedi, addressing the media on Monday, said: "Charuni's statement exposes the Congress party's real intentions. While the farmers' movement was portrayed as spontaneous, it is now evident, based on Charuni's words, that it was orchestrated in favour of Congress, which ultimately couldn't benefit from it."

Trivedi continued, calling out Congress: "This admission reveals the truth behind their so-called non-political movements, which were actually manipulated by the party for its gain. Congress should be ashamed of this revelation."

Trivedi also drew a parallel with other political movements, stating, "The ultimate goal of these so-called non-political movements is always power. We’ve seen it with Kejriwal and even with the recent wrestlers' protest. The public should understand that these movements have political motives. The Congress should issue a clarification on this."

"The atmosphere that was created in favour of Congress in Haryana was due to us, the farmers, but the party couldn't make the best out of it," Charuni had told IANS, criticising Congress for mirroring the BJP's approach and failing to stand with farmers.

Charuni, who is also the founder of the Sanyukt Sangharsh Party of farmers, had also criticised former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, blaming him for Congress' poor performance in the state elections.

He had said that the sole reason behind Congress' defeat in the state was former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Taking a direct swipe at Hooda, Charuni remarked, "He is the biggest reason for Congress' defeat because he did not compromise with anyone, and the party placed all the responsibility on him."

Charuni issued a strong warning to the Congress leadership, cautioning them not to entrust Hooda with future responsibilities if they aim to secure the position of Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Haryana Assembly.

"I want to tell the Congress high command through you that if you want to become the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Haryana Assembly, then do not give the responsibility to Bhupendra Singh Hooda," he asserted.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.