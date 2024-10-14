Tejashwi Yadav to start second phase of 'Karyakarta Darshan' yatra on Wednesday

Patna, Oct 14 (IANS) Bihar Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav is set to commence the second phase of his 'Karyakarta Darshan cum Samvad Program' starting from Banka on October 16.

As part of this outreach, he will leave for Banka on October 15 to prepare for the program.

“During this second phase, which will take place from October 16 to October 26, Tejashwi Yadav plans to meet with party workers from a total of 54 assembly constituencies across 12 districts, engaging with them directly,” said Chittranjan Gagan, the spokesperson of RJD.

In the first phase, Tejashwi had already interacted with workers from Samastipur, Darbhanga, Madhubani, and Muzaffarpur.

Tejashwi Yadav will begin by meeting with workers from Amarpur, Gauraiya, Banka, Katoria, and Belhar constituencies in Banka on October 16.

On October 17, he will interact with workers from Sikandra, Jamui, Jhajha, and Chakai in Jamui district, followed by Tarapur, Munger, and Jamalpur constituencies in Munger district on October 18.

This program is a significant effort by Tejashwi Yadav to strengthen his connection with party workers and build grassroots support ahead of future political challenges in Bihar.

He will interact with the party workers of Alauli, Khagaria, Beldaur, and Parwatta at Golden Resort Rahimpur in Khagaria district on October 19.

He will go to Begusarai district to interact with the workers of Cheria Bariarpur, Bachhwara, Teghra, Matihani, Begusarai, Bakhri, and Sahebpur Kamal on October 20.

On October 21, he will move to the Lakhisarai district to interact with the workers of Suryagarha, Lakhisarai, Sheikhpura, and Barbigha Assembly constituencies.

October 22, Tejashwi Yadav will take feedback from the party workers of Rajauli, Isua, Nawada, Govindpur, and Warsaliganj Assembly constituencies in Nawada district.

He will visit Rajgir on October 22 to interact with the workers of Asthawan, Biharsharif, Rajgir, Islampur, Hilsa, Nalanda, and Harnaut Assembly constituencies in Nalanda district.

On October 24 and 25, he will be in Jehanabad district, to interact with Makhdumpur, Ghosi, Arwal, Kurta and Jehanabad Assembly constituencies.

Tejashwi Yadav will also visit Bodh Gaya on October 25 to meet with the party’s workers of Barachatti, Bodhgaya, Gaya City, Belaganj, and Wazirganj Assembly constituencies and will interact with the workers of Imamganj, Gurua, Tekari, Atari, and Sherghati in Gaya district on October 26.

“The program will conclude its second phase on October 26, with the next phase expected to be announced soon after. To make the program successful, senior party leaders such as state president Jagdanand Singh, national general secretary Bhola Yadav, principal general secretary Ranvijay Sahu, and others are closely monitoring preparations. District organisation in-charges are camping in their respective regions to ensure everything runs smoothly,” Gagan said.

