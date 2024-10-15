Nations League: Germany seal QF berth, France edge past Belgium, Italy win

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) Germany sailed safely into the quarterfinals of the UEFA Nations League two matchdays before the end of the preliminary round after beating Netherlands 1-0.

Debutant Jamie Leweling's finish enabled Germany to secure a quarterfinal place as one of the top two sides in Group A3.

The 23-year-old Leweling pounced on a loose ball following a corner shortly after the hour. Maximilian Mittelstadt and Tim Kleindienst tested Bart Verbruggen in the first half.

Ronald Koeman's visitors twice went close in the closing stages, Xavi Simons' strike clipping the crossbar before substitute Donyell Malen brought the best out of keeper Oliver Baumann.

Before the game, world champions Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller and Toni Kroos, as well as Ilkay Gundogan, who had retired from the DFB team and who had all played in the opening match of the European Championship against Scotland (5:1), were given an emotional farewell to great applause.

Elsewhere, Randal Kolo Muani was the star for France in Brussels as Les Bleus extended their winning run against Belgium to seven competitive matches with 2-1 win in their Nations League fixture.

After Youri Tielemans sent a 23rd-minute penalty over the crossbar, Kolo Muani scored from the spot 12 minutes later. Lois Openda headed the equaliser during first-half added time.

France's No. 12 Kolo Muani then nodded in the 62nd-minute winner before Aurelien Tchouameni was dismissed for Les Bleus with 14 minutes remaining.

In another match, Italy ran out convincing 4-1 winners over Israel to take an crucial step towards the quarterfinals and securing a spot in Pot 1 in the World Cup qualifying draw. With France having got the better of Belgium, Luciano Spalletti’s men now just need a point from their last two games against Les Bleus and the Red Devils in November to progress to the last eight.

Omri Glazer made a number of fine first-half saves, but there was no stopping the Azzurri once Mateo Retegui converted a 41st-minute penalty.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo headed the Azzurri's second, and while Abu Fani replied direct from a corner, Italy responded forcefully, Davide Frattesi and Di Lorenzo producing fine low finishes as the Azzurri stayed in control at the top of Group A2.

"In the first half, we didn’t finish the chances we created, missing some gilt-edged ones. It was no simple thing to get ourselves into as many scoring situations as we did because they had a lot of bodies in front of the area. Those who came on did well, and, even though we could have scored more goals, that’s fine," said Italian manager Luciano Spalletti.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.