October 16 , 17, 18: Heavy rains in Hyderabad; holiday for schools likely!

Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu has been experiencing heavy rains due to the low pressures in the Bay of Bengal. Today, the effect of the low pressures is seen in Hyderabad with heavy rains. Major parts of Hyderabad like, Madhapur, Malkajgiri, Tarnaka, Shaikpet, LB Nagar, Sagar X roads, and Malakpet experiencing heavy rains with thunderstorms and winds.

As per the reports, there is a high chance that the rains will continue for a few days till October 18. Meanwhile, in the state, many districts received yellow and orange alerts for the following three days. The public is advised to stay in safe places avoiding floods and waterlogging.

Schools in Andhra Pradesh are already closed for two days due to rains. If the situation worsens or continues, there is a high chance that schools and colleges will get a holiday tomorrow, October 16.

Also read: TSPSC Group-1 Main Exams from Oct 21: Green signal from High Court!