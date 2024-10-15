TSPSC Group-1 Main Exams from Oct 21: Green signal from High court!

The long wait seems to come to an end for many aspirants who have been eagerly waiting to take the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Group-1 exams. Hyderabad High Court dismissed the petitions challenging preliminary exams, and that cleared the decks for the main exams which are set to begin on October 21.

Thanks to the competition over preliminary exams being over, thousands of aspirants can now heave a sigh of relief. The TSPSC has made extensive preparations for the smooth conduct of the exams, which will see 31,382 candidates competing for prized government posts.

The commission had received many petitions raising questions on the legitimacy of preliminary exams and about the reservation policies. But with the judgment of the court, all obstacles have been dropped, paving the way for the main exams.

Now that the fear of exams not taking place has disappeared, candidates will be able to focus on the final preparations without any fears and apprehensions. Nothing went unturned in the agenda of TSPSC in making the entire selection process fair and transparent.

