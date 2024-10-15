October 16: Holiday for Schools, Colleges

For a few days, Andhra Pradesh has been experiencing heavy rains due to the low pressures in the Bay of Bengal. With this many districts are under the rain effect and recently a few districts like Nellore, Chittoor, Tirupati, YSR, and Annamayya districts got red alert. The heavy rains cause chaos in everyday livelihood. Nadyala, Prakasham, and others got an orange alert from the IMD.

As an effect of heavy rains, the affected district collectors have declared a holiday tomorrow, October 16. As per the IMD, the heavy rains are to continue for the other three days. So the AP government has decided to announce holidays for Prakasham, Nellore, and Chittoor district schools, colleges, and other educational institutions.

So now it is official that schools are closed tomorrow, October 16 in Andhra Pradesh affected districts. For further information, parents are advised to contact the school administration.

