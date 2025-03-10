NCERT Recruitment 2025: Walk-in Interview for Production Assistant, Anchor, and Other Posts

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has issued a recruitment notice for Media Production Division posts. The deserving candidates can submit their applications for the Production Assistant (Video and Audio), Anchor, Graphic Assistant/Artist, Video Editor, Cameraperson, and Sound Recordist posts.

The shortlisting will be done based on a walk-in interview and skill test. The interview will be conducted from March 17 to 22, at 9 am daily at the CIET, NCERT office. The date schedule is as given below:

Anchor: March 17, 2025

Production Assistant (Video & Audio): March 18, 2025

Video Editor: March 19, 2025

Video Editor: March 20, 2025

Cameraperson: March 21, 2025

Graphic Assistant/Artist: March 22, 2025

Candidates who come for the interview are required to carry their original certificates and biodata, as well as photocopies of all the documents.

For eligibility for these positions, the candidates should fulfil the educational qualifications and age criteria. The educational qualifications differ from one position to another, but the age criteria are between 21 years and 45 years.

The chosen candidates will receive Rs 2500 as a daily wage, and it can be a maximum of 24 working days in a month. That is equal to up to Rs 60,000 in a month.

The NCERT Recruitment 2025 is an exciting chance for candidates who want to work in the media production unit. Aspiring candidates can submit their applications for this job by visiting the official NCERT website at ncert.nic.in.

It should be noted that the candidates will not be provided with any travel allowance (TA/DA) for attending the interview. Thus, the candidates will need to arrange their travel and accommodation on their own.

