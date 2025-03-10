Celebrations consume IIFA Green Carpet after team India’s win, Kartik Aaryan’s prophecy comes true

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) The day had the whole nation’s attention constantly swinging between two of the biggest events of entertainment and sports. While the Champions Trophy Final saw India muscling it out on the field against New Zealand in Dubai, Jaipur saw the biggest celebration of Hindi cinema, IIFA 2025.

As team India registered a comfortable win, the IIFA green carpet reverberated with cheers and good wishes from Hindi film artists.

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who has been in the news for his upcoming untitled movie opposite Sreeleela, was the first to predict the victory for team India. He said on the green carpet of IIFA, “India jeente waala hai (India is going to win)”.

Actor Kunal Kemmu said that he celebrated team India’s win with claps and cheers. When he was probed further he wittingly said, “What else could we do to celebrate? Now it’s time for those, who played the game, to experience the sweet taste of victory and celebrate their hardwork”.

Playback singer Jubin Nautiyal said, “Indians are born champions”. He also sang the lines, “Reh jaayegi yahan, teri meri daastan. Ye humara Hindustan rahega sada” from his song ‘Dua’ from the movie ‘Article 376’.

Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ co-actor Rajpal Yadav also congratulated team India on their win as he collectively celebrated 25 years of IIFA, 25 years of his cinematic journey and team India’s Champions Trophy win.

Actor Zayed khan, who has hung up his acting boots, said that nobody has the power to defeat team India, as he subtly called the team indestructible.

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh said, “So happy to see team India winning, and we are celebrating the victory here at IIFA”.

Actor Ali Fazal said, “Bhaukaal hi macha diye (team India just pulled off a spectacular act). Rohit played beautifully” when his wife, actress Richa Chadha chimed in as she said, “We have won the Champions Trophy after 10 years”.

Meanwhile, after covering a long distance in its Champions Trophy journey this time, and emerging as a formidable team in the tournament, India squared off against New Zealand for a high-voltage final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

With India losing its 15th toss in a row, New Zealand opted to bat first. India managed to get some early breakthroughs and drilled holes in their opponent’s wall of defence before India returned with mightier grenades launching through their bats.

Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell were the top scorers from New Zealand. The team barely managed to touch the rope of 250 runs as they posted a score of 251 runs for the loss of 7 wickets at the board.

In the following chase and perfectly mounted batting attack, the Indian squad spearheaded by Rohit Sharma, maintained a steady momentum. The skipper led from the front, smashing 76 runs from 83 balls.

Shreyas Iyer held the other end with a crucial inning of 48 runs from 62 balls. The fan-favourite Virat Kohli put up a dismal performance as he scored just 1 run before he was sent back to the pavilion by Michael Bracewell.

However, India won the contest comfortably by 4 wickets, netting their third title win of Champions Trophy. With this, it became the first team to win 3 Champions Trophy, moving ahead of Australia which now has 2 title wins in the tournament.

India won the first Champions Trophy in 2002, where it was declared a joint winner with Sri Lanka. The second win came after 11 years in 2013 when it beat England at Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham. Virat Kohli doing the hook-step of ‘Gangnam Style’ in white blazer during the post-match presentation is a famed memory from the 2013 Champions Trophy Final.

India is also the team with the most number of seats in the Champions Trophy Finals over the years with 5 times entering the finals followed by New Zealand at 3.

This time, the drought ended after 12 years with Rohit Sharma now having victory jewels in his alley. The Indian skipper, who has the highest individual score of 264 runs in ODI, and is the only player to score three double centuries in ODI, now boasts of a T20 Cricket World Cup win and Champions Trophy victory separated by 9 months. In addition, he also has led the Mumbai Indians team to five IPL titles, and 2 Champions League title wins.

The Champions Trophy victory comes as a huge boost to the morale of the Indian Cricket Team and the fans after a heartbreaking defeat in the Test series in Australia in December last year.

