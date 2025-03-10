Five killed in UP as truck hits car, CM Yogi expresses grief

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) At least five people were killed when the car they were travelling in was hit by a truck on the National Highway in Basti, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday.

The incident took place when a high-speed truck, bearing the registration number RJ18GB5710, was heading towards Ayodhya. While attempting to change lanes, the truck collided with a car travelling in the opposite direction, coming from Ayodhya towards Basti.

The impact of the collision was devastating. Five of the eight people in the car died on the spot due to the intense crash. The passengers in the car were reported to be severely injured, with three of them still in critical condition.

The injured individuals were rushed to the district hospital for immediate medical attention, and their condition is still being monitored.

Local police reached the site of the accident promptly after receiving the distress call. They immediately began rescue operations and later took the bodies of the deceased for post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death. The police are investigating the cause of the crash, with the truck's high speed and the lane change being key factors under scrutiny.

The accident took place on the National Highway under the jurisdiction of the Nagar Police Station, near Gotwa Bazaar. The horrific scene left the local community shaken, and authorities are working to ascertain whether any further negligence or road conditions contributed to the incident.

Residents have expressed their sorrow over the tragic loss of life and have urged authorities to take stronger measures to ensure road safety, especially on busy highways like the one where the accident occurred.

As the investigation continues, the families of the deceased and the injured are receiving support from the local community.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the accident and expressed his condolences to the bereaved families of the victims.

In a statement, the Chief Minister conveyed his heartfelt sympathies and directed district officials to expedite relief efforts. He also instructed them to ensure the injured were provided with immediate and proper medical care.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.