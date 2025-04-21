AP SSC Results 2025 on April 23: Check Scores at bse.ap.gov.in

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) is likely to announce the AP SSC results 2025 for Class 10 students on April 23, 2025, at 11 AM. The results can be accessed by students on the official website, results.bse.ap.gov.in, using their roll number.

How to Check AP SSC Results 2025 Online

To check the AP SSC results 2025 online, students can use the following steps:

Go to the official website of BSEAP at bse.ap.gov.in .

. Click on the Class 10 (SSC) Results link.

Enter your roll number in the space provided.

The AP 10th Class Results 2025 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save a copy of your AP SSC Result for future use.

Alternative Ways to Check Results

Students can also check their AP SSC results 2025 through SMS or using DigiLocker. This offers an additional convenience for students to view their results.

AP SSC Exam 2025 Details

The AP SSC exam 2025 was conducted between March 17 and March 31, 2025. Numerous students are waiting eagerly for the results to be declared.

Last Year's Result Declaration

In the previous year, the results of AP SSC were declared on April 22. This year, the students can expect to get their results on April 23, 2025, at 11 AM. By following these steps and remaining update.

