R. Madhavan to wife Sarita: You make me feel like I want to be a better man every day

Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) On his wife Sarita Birje’s birthday on Tuesday, actor R. Madhavan shared a loved-up post for his better half and said that she makes him feel like he wants to be a better man every day.

Madhavan took to Instagram, where he shared a picture of himself along with his wife. In the image, the actor is seen holding his wife from the back and lovingly giving her a big kiss on her cheek.

For the caption, he wrote: “You know, I can never get enough of this my love. So grateful to be able to do that every year on your birthday as well. You just make me feel like I want to be a better man every day Happily…”

Madhavan said that she amazes him every time he sees her.

“You know, I say that all the time, but it never gets old .HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY HONEYYYYY,” he said.

Madhavan and Sarita got married in 1999, following several years of dating. The two have a son named Vedaant Madhavan.

Talking about work, Madhavan was last seen in the supernatural horror thriller film “Shaitaan” directed by Vikas Bahl. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Jyothika, Janki Bodiwala and Anngad Raj. The film was an adaptation of the 2023 Gujarati film “Vash".

The film revolves around a family which finds trouble when their daughter falls under the spell of black magic cast by a stranger, and they set out to stop the possession and uncover the stranger's motives.

The actor will next be seen in the Tamil film “Adhirshtasaali” directed by Mithran Jawahar. The film also stars Radhika Sarathkumar and Dhansika.

R. Madhavan began his acting career in the early 1990s by featuring in Hindi soap operas like “Banegi Apni Baat”, “Sea Hawks” and “Ghar Jamai” and “Saaya”. He gained the spotlight with Mani Ratnam's romantic drama film “Alai Payuthey”.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.