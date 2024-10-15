Devara: Part 1 Set for OTT Debut

The unstoppable blockbuster Devara: Part 1 continues to captivate audiences, maintaining a steady occupancy in theaters across the Telugu states even in its third week. Directed by the visionary Siva Koratala and starring Jr NTR in the lead role alongside Janhvi Kapoor, this grand-scale production has crossed the monumental Rs. 500 crore gross mark.

According to insiders, the film is poised to make its highly anticipated OTT debut on November 8, 2024, in multiple languages. Streaming giant Netflix, the official partner, is expected to announce the release date soon.

A Stellar Cast and Crew

Devara: Part 1 boasts an impressive ensemble cast, featuring Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, alongside Srikanth, Murali Sharma, Prakash Raj, and Ajay in pivotal roles. The film's soundtrack, crafted by the talented Anirudh Ravichander, has been a chart-topper.

A Joint Venture of Epic Proportions

Produced by the esteemed NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, Devara: Part 1 has cemented its position as a cinematic masterpiece. Jr NTR's powerful performance, coupled with Koratala's masterful direction, has made this film an unforgettable experience for viewers.

OTT Release:

As Devara: Part 1 prepares to transition from theaters to OTT, fans can rejoice at the prospect of revisiting the film's grandeur and intensity from the comfort of their homes. With Netflix at the helm, audiences worldwide can expect a seamless viewing experience.

Stay tuned for the official announcement from Netflix and get ready to relive the magic of Devara: Part 1 on November 8, 2024.

