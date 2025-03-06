Actress Seerath Kapoor & Actor Anil Rathod Unveil Mebaz’s Grand Wedding Collection - You Are The Occasion

Vishakapatnam, March 6, 2025: Tollywood actress Seerath Kapoor and actor Anil Rathod unveiled the Mebaz's wedding collection, You Are The Occasion. This stunning new line redefines wedding fashion with a captivating range of ensembles for men, women, and children. Showcasing an exquisite selection of intricately designed bridal lehengas, regal sherwanis, and timeless wedding attire, the collection seamlessly blends traditional craftsmanship with contemporary elegance.

Mebaz, the iconic name in ethnic fashion and exquisite designer wedding wear, proudly launched its much-anticipated wedding collection, You Are The Occasion.

Speaking at the event, Mehak, representing Mebaz, shared, “You Are The Occasion is more than just a collection—it’s a tribute to the grandeur of Indian weddings. Our artisans have meticulously crafted designs that exude luxury, sophistication, and heritage, ensuring every family member finds their perfect ensemble for the big day.”

Mebaz is thrilled to bring its grand wedding collection to Vishakapatnam on March 5, 2025. This exclusive showcase offers guests a firsthand experience of the collection’s exquisite craftsmanship and timeless elegance, set against the culturally vibrant backdrop of Vishakapatnam.

With unparalleled artistry, intricate detailing, and a palette of opulent hues, Mebaz once again sets the benchmark in wedding fashion. The You Are The Occasion collection is now available at all Mebaz outlets.