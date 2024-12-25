December 26 - 28: Heavy rains alert for Andhra Pradesh

The Weather Department has issued an alert for heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh. It is also warning that severe weather conditions are expected to continue over the next three days from December 26 and continue till December 28. The low-pressure system, which has formed over the Bay of Bengal, is going to bring heavy rainfall along the coastal regions of the state.

As reported by the Weather Department, this low-pressure system would fizzle out in the next 24 hours, though heavy rains would drench the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh. Heavy downpour was forecast for Chittoor and Nellore districts by the department as it added that gusty winds reached a speed of 50 mph.

The Weather Department has also warned of rough sea conditions, and wave heights are expected to reach as high as 5 meters. Fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea, and the tourists have been warned to be careful when visiting the beaches. As the IMD has given a heavy rain alert, there is a high chance that schools and colleges get a holiday.

The alert has been issued for the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh, including Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, and Prakasam. The Weather Department has warned of disruption to normal life, including power outages and communication disruptions.

The state government has been put on high alert, with emergency services and disaster management teams on standby. The government has also advised people to stay indoors and avoid travelling to affected areas.

The heavy rainfall alert is good news for farmers in the state, who have been fighting drought-like conditions for several months. But the Weather Department has sounded a warning of flash flooding in low-lying areas and cautioned people to take necessary precautions to avoid damage to property and loss of life.

