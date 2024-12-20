December 21 heavy rains in AP, Holiday for schools likely

Andhra Pradesh is anticipating heavy rains on December 20 and 21 in the wake of a low-pressure system forming over the Bay of Bengal that would move on to the coast. The meteorological centre here has forecasted heavy rain at some isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to occur at isolated places over north coastal AP and Yanam, and squally winds of 40-50 kmph to 60 kmph are likely to strike north coastal AP and south coastal AP.

The districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, ASR, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, and Eluru are likely to receive heavy rainfall, while other parts of the state may experience light to normal rains.

Given the heavy rainfall warning, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority Managing Director R Kurmanath has advised people to be alert and take necessary precautions.

The next two days would experience heavy rains. Consequently, schools in those affected regions may declare holidays. Parents and students should look out for holiday declarations by the schools in which their children study. Keep safe and get back here for further updates about the weather conditions in Andhra Pradesh.

