Winter holidays 2024 for schools, colleges state-wise list!

The Indian winter season has brought cheer to students across the country. Several state governments have announced an extended winter vacation for schools, providing students with a well-deserved 15-day break.

Delhi Schools to Remain Closed from January 1st to 15th

Severe cold in the national capital Delhi has prompted the government to declare winter holidays for all schools from January 1st to January 15th. Furthermore, schools will also be closed on December 25th to celebrate Christmas.

Winter Break Extended in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh has also declared an extended winter break for schools from December 25th to January 5th. The purpose of this is to ease the students from the biting cold weather conditions.

Punjab Schools to observe winter vacation from December 24th to 31st

The education department announced a winter holiday for schools in Punjab from December 24-December 31st while checking the weather on and after 31st Dec which can determine whether it'll be extended or not.

Winter Holidays in Haryana:

The government announced an announcement winter holidays to their school would be announced next week soon.

Haryana is expected to declare winter holidays soon. Official notification from the government has not come out yet, but government sources have revealed that the state has been closely watching the weather and will decide on a winter break soon.

The schools in Jammu and Kashmir will remain closed until 28th February.

Schools in Jammu and Kashmir have already been closed for the winter holidays. The schools up to the 5th grade started their winter break from December 10th while classes 6 to 12 started their holidays on December 16th. Due to the severe weather conditions, the winter vacation will continue till February 28th in the region.

The winter holidays across these states are a welcome respite for students, who can get much-needed relief from their academic schedules. The same applies to parents, who can plan family holidays or give their children a well-deserved rest during the coldest months of the year.

Also read: December 31 - January 4: 5-Day Winter holidays for schools, colleges in Madhya Pradesh