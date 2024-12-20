December 31 - January 4: 5-Day Winter holidays for schools, colleges in Madhya Pradesh

Winter holidays in Madhya Pradesh schools will begin on December 31, which relieves the students. Since the holiday break dates have been changed, the kids are happy that they will welcome the New Year with a five-day leave.

Earlier, the winter holidays started on 25 December, but this year, they will start on 31 December and continue until 4 January 2025. This means that students will celebrate the new year and enjoy their holidays.

The education department also declared a holiday on Christmas Day, that is 25 December. Students are excited about the holidays and have already started planning to celebrate the new year.

Tickets are already being booked by parents to tourist destinations and picnic spots, which are going to be very crowded during New Year celebrations. Some of the popular spots in Baitool, Madhya Pradesh, are also going to witness heavy footfall.

The winter holidays for 5 days will give students a much-needed break, and they will enjoy the new year with their families and friends.

