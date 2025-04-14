Anupam Kher’s ‘Tanvi The Great’ to have its world premiere at Cannes

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher’s directorial, “Tanvi The Great”, is all set to have its world premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, within the Marché du Film.

Talking about taking Tanvi The Great, global, Anupam shared, "I’ve always wanted to create a film with a universal theme—one that transcends boundaries and connects with hearts everywhere. Tanvi The Great is a story born from deep passion and purpose.”

He said that the film will resonate deeply with audiences globally.

“It’s a film from our hearts, and I believe it will resonate just as deeply with audiences in Ahmedabad as it will in America. Having Oscar-winner M.M. Keeravani bring this story to life with his musical genius has been a true blessing,” said Anupam, who returned to the director’s chair after two decades.

He added: “His artistry has elevated Tanvi The Great in ways I had only dreamt of.I am truly humbled to present Tanvi The Great our labour of love to the world."

This film is Anupam’s second directorial venture after “Om Jai Jagdish” starring Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan and Abhishek Bachchan, which was released in 2002.

The Cannes premiere will kick off a world tour of screenings in major cities including London, New York, and Los Angeles which will take the film to a larger audience. As per a statement,the screening will be attended by the cast and crew and introduced by Anupam himself along with several A-listers expected to attend.

On April 11, it was announced that the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) came on board as co-producers of “Tanvi The Great.”

Talking about the collaboration, the veteran star had said: "Tanvi The Great is a labour of love, crafted with the finest talent in cinema. Having NFDC as a co-producer strengthens our journey in bringing this powerful story to audiences worldwide."

The NFDC has previously produced films such as “Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron,” “Mirch Masala,” “The Making of Mahatma,” “Salaam Bombay,” and “Qissa” among a few others.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.