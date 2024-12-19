December 20 holiday for schools, colleges in Andhra Pradesh?

It seems like Andhra Pradesh is to witness heavy rain over the next two days, thus, the government has decided on declaring a holiday for tomorrow, December 20. The Indian Meteorological Department has said that the low-pressure system is concentrated currently over the southwest Bay of Bengal and it is supposed to bring heavy rainfall over several districts in Andhra Pradesh.

IMD has issued a warning for heavy rainfall in several districts, such as Visakhapatnam, Vijayanagaram, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, West Godavari, Krishna, Prakasam, and Nellore. The department also predicted strong winds and rough seas along the coast, warning fishermen to be cautious.

The government is more than likely to declare a holiday tomorrow, December 20, given the heavy rainfalls forecasted, while the decision will have to be taken after its review meeting with concerned authorities. The government has already informed all district administrations about raising a high alert, to instruct them to take such necessary precautions to minimize as much damage as possible from heavy falls.

Heavy rainfall is expected to continue for the next two days, with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfalls in several districts predicted by the IMD. The government has asked people to remain indoors and avoid travel unless necessary.

