Bihar health dept gears up for heat management ahead of PM Modi’s Madhubani visit

Patna, April 14 (IANS) With Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to visit Madhubani on April 24 to mark Panchayati Raj Day, preparations are underway to ensure a smooth and safe event. Along with heightened security, the district administration is laying special emphasis on medical arrangements in view of the rising temperatures in the region.

Acting on the directives of District Magistrate Arvind Kumar Verma, Civil Surgeon Dr Harendra Kumar is leading a comprehensive health preparedness drive. The initiative involves deploying doctors, health workers, and medical infrastructure to tackle potential heat-related issues.

A dedicated team of over 100 specialist doctors and health personnel has been formed to man 15 medical camps set up at key locations, including parking areas and event venues.

Each camp will be equipped with ambulances, essential medicines, vaccines, and modern medical equipment to handle cases of dehydration and heatstroke. The camps aim to provide quick response in the event of medical emergencies during the Prime Minister's program.

In a high-alert move, Sadar Hospital (Madhubani), Subdivision Hospital (Jhanjharpur), and Araria Sangram Trauma Centre have been readied with ICU and advanced care facilities. Additionally, three private hospitals in Madhubani and one in Darbhanga have been instructed to remain fully equipped and on standby.

To strengthen manpower, all doctors and health workers in Madhubani district have been directed to remain on duty, with leaves temporarily suspended until the event concludes. Teams from the district and state health departments are also conducting regular inspections to ensure readiness.

The April 24 event, commemorating Panchayati Raj Day, is expected to draw elected representatives from across the country. Alongside administrative efforts, medical preparedness underlines the government’s focus on public safety during the high-profile visit.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders are camping at the venue to oversee preparations and mobilize support. State BJP president Dilip Jaiswal said that MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and party workers from 10 assembly constituencies have been tasked with organizing the event and ensuring its success.

