Telangana 10th Class Exams Schedule Out - March 21 to April 2, 2025: TG SSC 2025 Exams

According to the latest update by the Department of Government Examinations (DGE), Telangana, SSC exams in 2025 will begin on March 21 and continue until April 2, 2025.

TG SSC Time Table 2025 The TG SSC Timetable for the academic year 2025 is to be announced by the Telangana Board of Secondary Education at bse.telangana.gov.in. The timetable will be made available as a PDF, and the students will be able to download the same through the following:

Proceed with accessing the official website bse.telangana.gov.in

Click on the link 'Timetable of SSC March 2025 Telangana' under the Latest Notification section.

TS SSC Time Table 2025 PDF will appear on the screen,

Open and take print of your Date sheet Class 10 as a hard copy.

The timetable will have all exam dates, days and durations for each subject together with general exam day instructions meant for the students. There will be a pen-and-paper or offline test, administered between 9:30 am to 12:45 pm.

The Telangana Board will release TS 10th hall tickets also in March. This would be downloadable on the official website by private students and school administrations, once all the details are given.

Also read: December 20 schools holiday likely in Tamil Nadu