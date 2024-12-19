December 20 schools holiday likely in Tamil Nadu

There are several yellow alerts issued by the Regional Meteorological Department for several districts of Tamil Nadu, namely Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Chennai, and Chengalpattu, with an outlook for heavy rainfall on Thursday, December 19. Consequently, schools and colleges are likely to be shut down in these districts.

The weather forecast indicates that the KTCC region, which includes Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, Chennai, and Chengelpattu, will face heavy rainfall on Thursday. The yellow alert issued for these districts implies that the rainfall will be moderate, but the authorities are taking precautions to ensure public safety.

Though there has been no official announcement regarding school closure, it is likely that the state authorities will take a decision considering the student's safety and welfare. In the past, whenever such weather conditions have prevailed, the authorities have taken a cautious approach and declared school holidays.

The daily bulletin of the Regional Meteorological Department states that "Light to moderate rain at a few places, at many places over North Coastal Tamil Nadu and a few places over rest Tamilnadu with thunderstorm and lighting at one or two places is likely to occur over Tamilnadu Puducherry & Karaikal area.

The bulletin further adds that "Heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kanchipuram districts. Heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Villupuram, Cuddalore districts and Puducherry.

Precaution is to be taken in this matter as well, for students, as well as parents, must get informed updates from school management and the state regarding whether the school should be closed in light of the rain. All safety and precaution measures shall be adopted regarding students by the concerned authorities.

Also read: Winter holidays 2024 in North India: Check dates!