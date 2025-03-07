MUDA case: Karnataka HC quashes ED summons to Siddaramaiah's wife, Minister Suresh

Bengaluru, March 7 (IANS) The Karnataka High Court on Friday quashed the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife B. M. Parvathi and Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh in connection with Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case.

A bench, headed by Justice M. Nagaprasanna, passed the order in this regard.

The development is seen as a big relief to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is named the accused number one in the case.

Recently, the High Court extended immunity to CM's wife and Minister Suresh by giving an exemption from appearing before the ED.

Parvathi, the second accused in the case, sought to quash the summons issued by the ED to appear for questioning.

Minister Bhyrati Suresh, a close confidant of CM Siddaramaiah, had also filed a petition seeking relief from the ED's summons to appear for the investigation.

Appearing for the ED, Additional Solicitor General Arvind Kamath had submitted that when the ED filed the case and registered the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), 14 allotted sites were in the possession of CM Siddaramaiah's wife.

The investigation is required as these 14 sites are the proceeds of the crime. The ED has not made any charges in the summons and issued a summons to receive information from her, he submitted.

The ASG submitted that directions went from the office of Minister Suresh. It was also said that his office had given endorsements and hence he was issued a summons for questioning.

"The influential persons are getting the sites allotted in their relatives' names. Many relatives of the former MUDA Commissioner have got the sites allotted. The sites are allotted to the grandfather, wife's grandfather, and brother's son illegally. This information would be shared with the investigating agency," he had said.

The ASG further stated that the corruption and money accumulated by committing crime are like Siamese twins. "Whenever there is corruption, the money gets accumulated illegally. The private complaint mentions Rs 5,000 crore scam and based on the complaint, the Lokayukta has filed an FIR. This is not just about allotment of 14 sites, the ED has investigated about the charges of illegalities committed in the MUDA."

Senior counsel Sandeep Chowta, appearing for CM Siddaramaiah's wife, had submitted: "The ED is probing the allotment of 1,708 sites, it is not just about 14 sites. The ED is conducting a probe by crossing its jurisdiction. It has already seized 160 sites temporarily and probed matters such as land acquisition and conversions."

"The ED has entered the jurisdiction of Lokayukta police. The ED has not seized 14 sites returned to the MUDA. But seized other 160 sites. The Lokayukta police have submitted a closure report on this and stated that there is no misappropriation in the case," he added.

Chowta further submitted: "On October 1, 2024, CM's wife Parvathi returned all 14 sites, arguing that she is not in possession of the MUDA-allotted sites and is not benefiting from them. Therefore, the alleged proceeds of the crime are not in her possession.”

However, in this case, Chowta argued that the ED registering an ECIR was incorrect. Additionally, he pointed out that the ED registered the ECIR within just four days of the FIR being filed.

He argued that the ED is merely repeating the investigation already conducted by the Lokayukta Police.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.