Jaguar fighter aircraft crashes in Panchkula, pilot safe

Chandigarh, March 7 (IANS) A Jaguar fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed near Morni in Haryana’s Panchkula district on Friday but the pilot managed to eject safely, officials said.

The fighter had taken off from the Ambala airbase on a training sortie.

As per officials, the pilot had ejected from the aircraft. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the accident.

Further details are awaited.

A British-French consortium-developed supersonic jet attack aircraft, the SEPECAT Jaguar was conceived in the 1960s and began to be manufactured and enter service in various nations' air forces in the 1970s. India started receiving these fighters at the beginning of the 1980s and they were renamed "Shamsher"..

In service with the UK's Royal Air Force till 2007 and the French Air Force till 2005 before being replaced by the Eurofighter Typhoon and the Dassault Rafale, respectively, it was also used by the air forces of Ecuador, Nigeria, and Oman.

Currently, India is the only nation using the vintage fighter, which has also been manufactured and upgraded by the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd to incorporate new avionics, a remodelled cockpit, and modern armaments.

The Indian Air Force is reported to maintain six squadrons of the aircraft, including two based in Ambala. The other four are based in Gorakhpur and Jamnagar. There are three variants of the fighter jet, including the IB, which is used for training, the IS, and the IM. Apart from ground attack, the IAF envisages a maritime strike operation role for the fighters. The aircraft is planned to be phased out by the end of the present decade.

