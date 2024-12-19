Winter holidays 2024 in North India: Check dates!

As December starts, the chill in North India grows strong. It becomes quite difficult for children to reach school early in the morning. A few states of North India have winter holidays. This is how some of the states have decided their dates for winter vacations:

Delhi: The Delhi government declared winter holidays in government and aided schools starting from January 1, 2025, and ending on January 15, 2025.

Uttar Pradesh: Winter vacations in UP are likely to begin on December 25, 2024, and will end on January 5, 2025.

Punjab: All schools in Punjab will be closed from December 24, 2024, to December 31, 2024. The vacation dates may be extended according to weather conditions.

Haryana: The government of Haryana is said to release the winter break dates very soon. Thereby last year, there were winter vacations in the state from January 1 to 15.

Rajasthan: Winter Vacation in the state of Rajasthan will start from December 25, 2024, and will end by January 5, 2025.

Bihar: There will be all winter break in the Bihar state school which will remain from December 25, 2024, to December 31, 2024.

Please note that these dates are subject to change based on the weather conditions. Also, Christmas and New Year's holidays will be observed in all schools throughout the country.

