US tariffs pose major headwinds, need to diversify supply chains: BOK chief

Seoul, April 24 (IANS) South Korea's top central banker has said global trade tensions sparked by the United States' sweeping tariff policy are a major headwind for the country's export-driven economy, and the issue will likely accelerate its efforts to diversify supply chains.

Bank of Korea (BOK) Governor Rhee Chang-yong made the assessment during an interview with CNBC in Washington, where he is attending meetings of the Group of 20 (G20) finance ministers and central bank chiefs, as well as International Monetary Fund–World Bank Group (IMF-WBG) meetings, reports Yonhap news agency.

"We are an export-oriented economy. So the trade tension, definitely, too is large headwinds. We will be affected directly by the U.S. tariffs, and also indirectly to its tariff to other countries. For example, our semiconductor production in Vietnam, car and electronics production in Mexico and our battery production in Canada will be affected," Rhee said.

"I really hope this trade tension will dissipate, because it's bad for everybody," he added.

But South Korea has "some strengths" to manage the issue, as the country has been "luckily" diversifying its supply chains, particularly from China, over the last several years amid growing competition from China and some political issues between the two nations.

"This is a kind of natural movement to diversify our supply chain and also move up to the value chain. So that will continue, but at the same time, the recent trade tension will probably expedite the move," Rhee said.

Speaking of economic growth, Rhee said it is hard to present a growth outlook due to high uncertainties surrounding the U.S. tariff policy.

"At this moment, I don't know what kind of trade tension scenarios we have to assume as a baseline or reference scenarios," Rhee said. "I may have a better idea after tariff talks with the U.S. tomorrow.

South Korea and the U.S. are set to hold tariff talks in Washington on Thursday (U.S. time), as the Donald Trump administration has put on hold the implementation of 25 percent reciprocal tariffs on South Korean imports for 90 days.

South Korea's real gross domestic product (GDP) contracted 0.2 percent in the January-March period from the previous quarter, according to the BOK's preliminary data released in the day.

The BOK earlier expected the South Korean economy to expand 1.5 percent this year, but Rhee later said the outlook seemed "too optimistic" and the central bank will come up with its adjusted figure in May.

