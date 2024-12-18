AP Rain Alert: Heavy Rains and Gusty Winds Forecast From December 18 to 21

A low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep depression. Over the next 24 hours, it is expected to move in a northwest direction, heading towards the northern Tamil Nadu and southern Andhra Pradesh coasts. After this, it is likely to continue its northward movement along the Andhra Pradesh coastline.

In the coming three days, heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is anticipated across the North Coastal Andhra and South Coastal Andhra districts. This weather system is expected to bring strong winds, with speeds ranging from 35 to 45 kilometers per hour along the coastline. These winds, combined with the heavy rainfall, may lead to rough sea conditions, posing a potential threat to those near the shore.

The Visakhapatnam Meteorological Centre has issued a warning to fishermen, advising them against venturing into the sea for the next three days due to the adverse conditions expected. Coastal residents are advised to remain vigilant, as the deep depression could lead to flooding in low-lying areas and disrupt normal life. It is crucial to stay updated on weather alerts and take necessary precautions to ensure safety during this period of inclement weather.

