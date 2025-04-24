IPL 2025: Rohit is a world-class player and needs no introduction in that, says MI pacer Boult

Hyderabad, April 24 (IANS) Mumbai Indians pacer Trent Boult has heaped praises on veteran opener Rohit Sharma after the former MI captain produced back-to-back half-centuries to power the five-time champions back into playoff contention in IPL 2025.

Speaking after MI’s dominant seven-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, Boult hailed Rohit as a "world-class" player whose form could prove crucial in the team’s quest for a record-extending sixth title.

"I think the whole side, the whole Mumbai Indians squad possesses some world-class players and obviously Rohit needs no introduction in that regard," Boult said at the post-match media interaction.

"I'm sure everyone wants to be contributing at some points, but Rohit's doing a fantastic job of late and playing nicely just at the right time. So he's going to play a huge role for us in the remaining part of the season. I think you just need to be prepared for any role," he added.

Rohit’s fluent 70 off 46 balls helped MI chase down a modest target of 144 in just 15.4 overs after Boult’s incisive new-ball spell of 4-26 blew away SRH’s top order. The victory not only kept MI playoff hopes alive but also boosted their net run rate significantly, taking them to third on the points table.

Boult said he was enjoying his time under new captain Hardik Pandya. “Hardik’s a passionate cricketer. He leads from the front and communicates well. He’s one of my favourite Indian cricketers, and playing under his leadership is a refreshing experience.”

"At Rajasthan I was prepared to bowl at any stage of the match. I've been lucky enough to play 10 IPL seasons where it hasn't always been the same recipe every time. So I think the first thing is you've got to always want the ball. There's some great players in there. Obviously, (Jasprit) Bumrah needs no introduction either, so it's great to be having ball back in hand with him," he said.

