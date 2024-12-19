Mahesh Babu: Voicing Mufasa in The Lion King Has Been a Special Experience

Hollywood film Mufasa: The Lion King is set for release on December 20, 2024, in English, Telugu, and other Indian languages. The film has generated significant buzz in Tollywood especially because superstar Mahesh Babu gave voice to the iconic character Mufasa for the Telugu version.

'New Dimension To The Character Mufasa'

Sharing the excitement of getting the opportunity, Mahesh Babu said that he is excited to bring a new dimension to the character we know and love. He also expressed that having been a massive fan of the classic series and characters, he is elated to be the voice of Mufasa in Telugu, adding that the opportunity is a very special one for him.

Just a day before the release, Mahesh took to his social media handle and shared his experience about dubbing for the iconic character, Mufasa. He further described that working for the film is something that is very close to his heart. “Voicing Mufasa has been an incredible experience that I’ll always hold close to my heart. I hope you experience the same joy watching Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King as I did,” Mahesh Babu wrote.

Sitara Feels Proud About Father Mahesh Babu

The filmmakers have released a new promotional video that shows Sitara talking about her father working on the film. Sitara shared that she feels proud that her father (Mahesh Babu) gave voice to Mufasa because it’s such an iconic character in The Lion King. She further added that Mahesh Babu is a lot like Mufasa in real time too – loving and caring.

