'Poila Boishakh', PM Modi greets Bengalis on New Year Day

New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings on 'Poila Boishakh', which marks the beginning of the Bengali New Year.

PM Modi took to social media to wish the people and prayed for everyone's success.

"Greetings on Poila Boishakh! Best wishes on Poila Boishakh! I hope all your wishes are fulfilled in this year. I pray for everyone's success, happiness, prosperity and good health. Shubho Nabo Barsho!" he wrote on X.

Poila Baisakh, also known as Pohela Boishakh, marks the beginning of the Bengali New Year. The day is celebrated with joy, cultural pride and enthusiasm by Bengalis worldwide.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in her greetings on the occasion, posted on her X handle that it is the 'Bangla Day' and prayed for strengthening the bonds of brotherhood.

"I sing in Bengali...' 'Bangla Day' - Greetings to all citizens and best wishes to our younger brothers and sisters. May the traditional culture of the state be further developed, and may the bonds of brotherhood among the people of the state be further strengthened."

Her message is significant given the fact that the state has witnessed violent protests over the Waqf Amendment Act, which have largely targeted the Hindu community.

Hundreds of Hindus have fled their homes in the Murshidbad district, where their properties were looted, burnt, and temples desecrated. Two have died in the violence so far.

West Bengal Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari also called for unity in his New Year message.

He wrote on X, "Happy New Year! May the scorching summer heat of the month of Baishakh (1st month of the Bengali New year) purify the soul, In the interest of preserving the culture of reform, I call for unity, In the fight against injustice, truth will triumph, My greetings to everyone on the first day of the Bengali new year, Poyala Baishakh. At the beginning of the new year, I pray to Mother Bhavatarini for everyone's well-being."

Adhikari has been the leading voice for the affected Hindus in the violence-hit parts of the state. It was on his petition that the Calcutta High Court ordered the deployment of Central forces in the violence-affected areas.

Generally, Poila Baisakh 2025 is synonymous with happiness and a new beginning. Homes are beautifully decorated, new clothes are worn, markets are visited, and families come together over feasts. The day typically starts with devotees offering prayers at temples, seeking blessings for a prosperous year ahead. For business owners, it's a time to inaugurate new ventures and begin fresh account books, symbolising growth and renewal. Farmers regard the day as the onset of a new agricultural season.

It’s a day for people to celebrate, connect and exchange warm 'Noboborsho' greetings. But this year, the day comes amid a wave of fear and apprehension, particularly among the Hindus living in Muslim majority pockets after the violent targeting during the protests against the new Waqf Law.

