Ambati takes on Naidu government over Budget and unfulfilled promises

YSRCP leader and former Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu lashed out at the TDP-led NDA government, describing its budget as misleading.

He emphasized that YSRCP supremo and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had already exposed the fraud of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu by highlighting his failure to fulfill the "Super Six" promises made during the elections.

Speaking to the media at the YSRCP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Thursday, Ambati stated, “The TDP government has been unable to implement the Super Six promises. To cover up their failure, they are accusing the previous YSRCP regime of borrowing ₹14 lakh crore. However, the figure mentioned in the Governor’s speech is ₹6 lakh crore, exposing the TDP’s vicious propaganda against the YSRCP.”

Ambati accused the coalition government of attempting to evade its key promises by allocating little to no funds in the budget.

He demanded the government clarify the amount needed to implement the Super Six promises. “Do you or do you not need ₹79,876 crore for the Super Six?” he questioned.

Further, Ambati claimed that the government had already removed four lakh people from the pension scheme. He also criticized Naidu for borrowing thousands of crores for the development of Amaravati as the capital city.

Pawan Kalyan must leave power and play the role of opposition: Ambati

Ambati remarked that the people from the Backward Classes (BCs) and Kapu communities had placed their hopes on Jana Sena President and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. He criticized the actor-politician for nominating his brother, Nagendra Babu, to the MLC seat under the MLA quota. He urged Pawan not to disappoint those who had placed their trust in him.

Ambati further advised Pawan Kalyan to step out of power and take on the role of the Opposition.

“Unlike Lokesh (IT Minister and Naidu’s son), Jagan rose to power on his own,” Ambati said.

He also accused Civil Supplies Minister and JSP Political Affairs Committee Chairman Nadendla Manohar of looting money through the trading of PDS rice.

Ambati asserted that the YSRCP would emerge stronger despite facing all the cases foisted by the NDA government. He recalled that Jagan had also stood strong when Sonia Gandhi, the then AICC chief, had filed several cases against him.

“Ours is a party that is not afraid to fight against the establishment,” he concluded.