French authorities ban PSV fans from Champions League game against PSG

Eindhoven (Netherlands), Oct 15 (IANS) French authorities have ordered PSV Eindhoven not to take supporters to the UEFA Champions League away game with Paris Saint-Germain on October 22 due to previous disturbances caused by the fans, the Dutch club said on Tuesday.

In addition, there is a total travel ban for PSV supporters to and within Paris. The club said that 2000 supporters, who have secured a ticket for this match through PSV, will have the full purchase amount refunded.

PSV also said the decision by the French came totally unexpected. "Despite the fact that PSV had no outstanding penalties, French police are citing past disturbances with supporters, particularly around the match against RC Lens a year ago. There are also some domestic security issues at play," it said.

The club added it regrets not only the decision of the French authorities, but also its timing, as all preparations had already been made and many costs had been incurred.

Last October, during the Champions League match between PSV and French club Lens, which ended in 1-1 draw, PSV fans threw chairs and other objects towards the Lens supporters, which led to retaliation from the Lens fans, who began throwing objects of their own back at the PSV supporters.

Last year during a Europa League game against Arsenal, PSV fans were found to have caused destruction to the stadium as well as throwing objects at the Arsenal supporters. As a result, UEFA took action against PSV by not allowing supporters to travel to their next away game.

