December 23 Holiday Likely for Schools in Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government is considering declaring December 23 as a holiday for schools across the state. This move is aimed at ensuring the safety of students and staff amidst the forecast of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), several districts in Andhra Pradesh are expected to receive heavy rainfall on December 23, which may lead to flooding and disruptions in transportation. In light of this, the state government is mulling over declaring a holiday to prevent any potential risks to students and staff.

The decision to declare a holiday is likely to be taken by the State Education Department in consultation with the District Collectors and other officials. An official announcement is expected soon.

If declared, the holiday would provide relief to students and staff who would otherwise have to brave the heavy rainfall and commute to school. Parents are also heaving a sigh of relief, as they would not have to worry about their children's safety.

It's worth noting that the Andhra Pradesh government has a history of declaring holidays during times of extreme weather conditions. Last year, the government declared a holiday for schools during the cyclone season.

While an official announcement is awaited, schools and parents are advised to stay tuned to local news and updates from the State Education Department.

Also read: Is December 23 holiday for Tamil Nadu schools?