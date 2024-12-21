Rashmika Mandanna Shines in 2024 with Blockbusters and Exciting Projects Ahead

2024 has been a standout year for Rashmika Mandanna, making waves in both South and Bollywood. The actress, known as the "National Crush," has been part of the massive success Pushpa 2, which has set new box office records across India. Her role as Srivalli in the film has received widespread praise.

Currently, Rashmika is busy with her upcoming film The Girlfriend, which recently released its teaser and has already created a buzz. She’s also starring opposite Salman Khan in Sikander, making her presence felt in the Hindi film industry.

Looking ahead, Rashmika is ready to entertain audiences with several exciting projects in 2025, including The Girlfriend, Kubera, Chhaava and Sikander. With her career on a high, she’s set to continue ruling the box office and winning hearts across the country.