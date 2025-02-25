Tamil Nadu Maha Shivaratri Holiday on Feb 26: Will Banks, Schools & Offices Be Closed?

Hindus across India will celebrate Maha Shivaratri on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. It is a day of fasting, prayers, and devotion to Lord Shiva, observed with great enthusiasm.

Due to the festival, banks will remain closed in several states, including Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Mizoram, Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

However, Tamil Nadu will not have a bank holiday on this day. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list and the Tamil Nadu government holiday schedule, February 26 is not listed as a public holiday for banks or government offices.

Schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu are also expected to function as usual on this day.

Note: Holiday schedules may vary by region. Please check with your respective banks, schools, and offices for official confirmation.