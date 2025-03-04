March 4, Ayya Vaikunda Swamy Birth Anniversary: Holiday for Schools, Colleges, Govt Offices in Tamil Nadu’s 4 Districts

Educational institutions across Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, and Tenkasi districts will remain closed today, March 4, in observance of the birth anniversary of Ayya Vaikunda Swamy. The state government has announced a local holiday, covering schools, colleges, and government offices in these regions.

Holiday Announcements and Regional Variations

Holidays for schools and colleges are typically determined based on regional and cultural significance. In North India, institutions observe holidays for festivals like Holi, while different states have their own localized holidays based on historical and religious events.

The central and state governments release an official holiday calendar at the beginning of each year. While national holidays such as Independence Day (August 15), Republic Day (January 26), and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) are observed uniformly across the country, state-specific holidays vary based on regional traditions and the birth anniversaries of notable figures.

Impact on Educational Institutions

Currently, many colleges are in the midst of examination schedules, with students preparing for critical assessments, including Class 10 and 12 board exams. Despite the holiday announcement, any centrally administered examinations scheduled for today will proceed as planned without alterations.

Apart from scheduled holidays, governments also announce emergency holidays in response to natural calamities, severe weather conditions, or unforeseen circumstances. Today’s declaration in Tamil Nadu follows the state’s tradition of recognizing culturally significant events, ensuring that students and employees have the opportunity to participate in local observances.

For further updates on regional holidays and academic schedules, students and faculty are advised to check official government notifications.